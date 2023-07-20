TUCUMCARI — Two historic businesses in town recently went on the market within a week of each other.
The owner of the Motel Safari announced on social media he soon would list his property after six years of running the Route 66 landmark.
Meanwhile, the owners of the Odeon Theatre in downtown said they were advertising the venue being for sale.
Both properties will continue to operate while they’re on the market.
Larry Smith, owner of the Motel Safari at 722 E. Tucumcari Blvd. purchased the property from Richard and Gail Talley in 2017. Motel Safari was built in 1959 by Chester Dohrer, who designed and built several motels in the city.
Two years ago, Smith and the Motel Safari received the New Mexico Route 66 Association’s Heritage Award for its historic-friendly preservation and many improvements.
The husband-and-wife team of Robert Lopez and Christy Dominguez have owned the Odeon Theatre at 123 S. Second St. since 2013. In a social media post, the Odeon announced “with great pride and a bit of sadness” it was for sale.
In February, Dominguez said she wanted the City of Tucumcari to buy the venue and operate it, much like the Pecos Theatre in Santa Rosa is operated. She also said the city would have been able to use grants to run the Odeon.
But apparently there was no interest.