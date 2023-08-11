PORTALES — A motion to keep the names of former Eastern New Mexico University women’s basketball players under seal is among documents recently filed in the former basketball players’ lawsuit against ENMU and others.
The former players allege in their complaint that the husband of their ENMU coach sexually assaulted them in “treatment” sessions, which the husband has denied.
The motion noted that only Glen De Los Reyes, the husband of former ENMU women’s basketball coach Meghan De Los Reyes, opposes keeping the names of the plaintiffs confidential.
Court documents refer to each of the players as “Jane Doe.”
The motion by the players to continue to be unnamed in public documents contends that disclosure of the players’ identity in a public record would reveal “highly sensitive and personal information that would result in a social stigma or the threat of real and imminent physical harm.”
In a response to the player’s motion, Glen De Los Reyes argues that “plaintiffs cannot demonstrate an ongoing risk of danger of physical harm.”
Further, De Los Reyes’ response contends, “plaintiffs have not alleged that they have received any direct physical threats from any defendant or anyone else.”
Because injuries alleged by the plaintiffs would have already occurred, and the plaintiffs “fail to demonstrate further injury would occur as a result of the disclosure of their identities,” they should no longer be allowed to remain anonymous, the response stated.