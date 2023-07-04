ESPAÑOLA — Damian Herrera’s murder convictions were upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court June 22, just over a year after he first appealed the decision.
Herrera, 27, of La Madera, is sentenced to serve four consecutive life prison terms for the 2017 murders of his mother Maria Gallegos, 49; his stepfather Max Trujillo Sr., 55; his brother Brandon Herrera, 20; and Manuel Serrano, 55.
Former state attorney general Hector Balderas was on the prosecuting team when the case was taken to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
“We aggressively advocate on behalf of victims and families and it’s important to uphold the rule of law in these cases,” Balderas said of the attorney general’s office and the state Supreme Court’s ruling.
A jury found Damian Herrera guilty of the crimes August 2021 and the First Judicial Court handed him his sentence January 2022.
He filed his appeal March 9, 2022.
The murders occurred June 15, 2017, at the family’s residence in La Madera after Damian Herrera got into an argument with his family, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield, who was called as a witness in the case.
Damian Herrera allegedly confessed to the killings when he was placed under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
A month after the murders, while being held in the Tierra Amarilla Detention Center, Damian Herrera locked one guard in his cell and beat another with a flashlight.
Throughout his trial, Damian Herrera continuously rolled his eyes and yawned, according to Merrifield.