ESPAÑOLA — Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Martinez, 22, on May 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m. after Martinez barricaded himself in an El Llano Road residence where he was hiding, according to the sheriff’s office.
A warrant for Martinez’s arrest was issued on Feb. 20. He was charged with the first-degree murder of Elmer Sanchez, 36. Sanchez was shot and killed on Oct. 17, 2022, in front of his home where he lived with his fiancée and their four children.
Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court Judge Alexandra Naranjo said the court would decide Martinez’s probable cause bond May 19.
“We have been watching several locations for the last several months,” Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield said when asked how Martinez was found.
Merrifield said Martinez was not armed and refused to come out of the residence, but when specialty teams from the New Mexico State Police arrived, they were able to successfully remove Martinez from the property and place him under arrest. Martinez suffered an injury from a police dog, according to Merrifield.
The arrest was only possible with the help of the New Mexico State Police, Los Alamos Police Department, Pojoaque Police Department, Taos Sheriff’s Office, Española Police department and numerous tips given by community members, according to Merrifield.