TAOS — Carson National Forest officials announced that several seasonal changes will take effect on Jan. 1, and advised forest users to also be aware of winter weather conditions that may impact recreation and other activities.
Per its travel management plan and motor vehicle use maps, seasonal road closures on the Carson National Forest will be in effect Jan. 1 through April 30, according to a press release. Some of the seasonally closed roads will be gated, while others may not be marked closed; it is visitor’s responsibility to “know before you go” by checking the appropriate motor vehicle use maps.
Seasonal closures are implemented primarily for public safety. Hazardous road conditions, including snow and ice, can make travel difficult. Motorists should be aware of road conditions on loop roads as they may be impassable due to snowpack in the high country, which can result in travelers becoming stranded and necessitating an emergency response.