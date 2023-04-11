CLOVIS — A new airport terminal and a freshly painted runway top the projects on the agenda of Clovis Regional Airport’s new director, Amanda Brungart.
As director, Brungart’s responsibilities include directing, coordinating and supervising airport operations, including maintenance and security.
Clovis City Manager Justin Howalt said in a news release he is glad Brungart has joined the city team.
“Her expertise in municipal airport safety, quality and customer service will have an immediate impact on our airport,” Howalt said.
Brungart, who began March 20, succeeds former airport director James Harris who left in November for a job at the airport in Santa Fe. Her annual salary is $73,296, records show.
Brungart comes to Clovis from Durango, Colo., where she was the aviation operations specialist at that airport. She has held a pilot’s license since she was 17.
She said she is prioritizing the many projects and programs that are either started or about to start at the Clovis Regional Airport.
“The runway itself needs to be repainted and we have just acquired some money to accomplish this,” Brungart said, also mentioning one major upcoming project discussed at Clovis city commission meetings for some time is a new terminal building.