New federal requirements for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) took hold Feb. 6, and
it could have a major impact on anything from hauling grain or livestock to picking up a piece of equipment that’s more than 150 miles from your farm.
According to the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association (ILFA), the new requirements could have a major impact on the movement of inputs. The Association says the new requirements mean an entry-level driver must successfully complete a prescribed program on theory and behind-the-wheel instruction provided by a school or other entity listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry, all prior to taking the CDL test.
“No longer will be the days of obtaining a learner’s permit, driving with a CDL holder for as little as a few hours and then taking the CDL road test,” says ILFA. “This new process will become more detailed and will take more time than the previous CDL process.”
“For agriculture, it will really be the same impact as the transportation industry. If you need to obtain a CDL, it’s more hoops to jump through.
“With the shortage of drivers already existing, adding in the new requirement will deter drivers from getting into transportation, further decreasing the pool of CDL drivers,” says Kelly Krapu, safety director for True North Compliance Services in West Fargo, N.D., a company that helps trucking companies and drivers navigate rules and regulations on the road.
New CDL Requirements
Starting Feb. 6, anyone obtaining an entry level CDL will be required to obtain a higher level of training. According to the new ELDT regulations, the new training will be required for anyone:
• Seeking a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.
• Upgrading an existing Class B CDL to Class A CDL.
• Obtaining a first-time school bus (S), passenger (P) or hazardous materials (H) endorsement.
With the changes, to either obtain a Class B or A, or upgrade from a Class B to a Class A:
• Drivers will be required to obtain training (theory and behind-the wheel) prior to taking the CDL knowledge test for a commercial learner’s permit (CLP).
• Training must be provided by an entity or individual listed on the FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry.
• The State Driver Licensing Agency will be required to verify training has been completed before allowing the driver to proceed to the next step (this is done via electronic records uploaded by the trainer).
• If a new driver presents to the State Licensing Bureau without training, they will be turned away.
Prior to Feb. 7, in order to get a CDL, applicants had to do the following:
• Obtain a medical certificate (if required for your operation there are some exemptions).
• Complete the CDL application and pay state fee.
• Provide proof of identity.
• Pass a knowledge test.
• Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) issued;
• Use CLP in a commercial vehicle with another CDL holder until comfortable (minimum waiting time varies by state).
• Return to State Licensing Bureau for road test, and pass the road test.
• Issued a CDL (class of license depends on test taken and vehicle used).
According to Krapu, the changes will be costly, not only in terms of money but also time.
“These classes range from $2,500 to $8,500, depending on the trainer, and can take from 3 days to 20 days depending on the individuals experience,” she says.
Krapu says farmers are exempt from CDL requirements as long as they stay within a 150-air-mile radius of their farm operation. However, there are some areas of which Krapu says farmers should take note.
“If a farmer who is located in Ellendale, N.D., wants to drive their one ton pickup with a flatbed trailer to pick up a new tractor for their farm in Omaha, Neb., they would be subject to regulations because they are outside the 150 miles from their operation and all federal transportation regulations would then apply, including needing a CDL to go get the new tractor in Nebraska,” says Krapu.
Krapu says as she helps drivers navigate the new regulations, she worries it’s going to be
yet another barrier for an industry already facing a shortage of truck drivers nationwide.
“It is going to impact driver shortages at a time of critical supply issues and at a time where the transportation industry is already facing a large number of driver shortages,” she says.
So, what happens if a driver doesn’t follow the new regulations? Krapu says if you’re outside the 150-mile radius, there are repercussions to consider.
“If the driver is operating outside the 150-air-mile ‘safe zone’ of the farm operation, law enforcement will request valid CDL and the truck/driver will put out-of-service until a qualified driver can come drive the truck to its destination,” she says.