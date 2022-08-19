Hagerman High School is going through a transition period in its football program. Due to the departure of former coach Guy Rivers, Hagerman hired Clovis High School graduate Paul Lopez.
Lopez is a family man with four children and has been married to his wife Nichole for 19 years. Lopez was part of the 1994 Clovis High School team that won the state football championship against Goddard.
“I played two state championships there, both against Goddard. We lost my junior year,” Lopez said. “My senior year, we came to the Wool Bowl and beat Goddard in 1994.”
In college, Lopez went to New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas on a scholarship where he helped win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship in his senior year in 1999, according to a press release by the Hagerman Municipal Schools.
Lopez coached football in West Last Vegas in 2001 while finishing his degree at Highlands. After college, Lopez went from high school to high school throughout New Mexico, teaching the game of football.
“In 2002, I got my teachers' license and got hired over at Hatch High School,” Lopez said. “I stayed there one year. My brother got the coaching job at Rio Rancho High School, so from 2003 to 2007 I stayed at Rio Rancho coaching the wide receivers as the passing coordinator. From there, I went to Carlsbad High School as the running-back coach starting 2007 until 2010. Then I went to Clovis from 2010 to 2012. I moved around a lot.”
Besides high school, coach Lopez coached and managed semi-pro football teams the Curry County Cats in Clovis, from 2013 to 2016, and New Mexico Rush in Carlsbad, all while living in Artesia.
Lopez and his family moved back to Clovis during the COVID era in 2020 to 2021. He coached football and track in the spring.
“Things started opening up and my wife’s business is booming in Artesia. She was driving back and forth from Clovis to Artesia,” Lopez said. “We prayed about it and decided to come back to Artesia. My kids went to school there for six years. So, my son finished out his senior year there, broke some records. He led the team in receptions, touchdowns and yards. He got a scholarship to go play at New Mexico Military Institute.”
During the time of the interview, Lopez was still getting acclimated to his new position at Hagerman. He said that he is not trying to re-invent the foundation that is already built in the program.
“Offensively, I want to get the ball into other people’s hands more than just one guy. We want to really spread it out and just have fun, throw the ball around, and score some touchdowns. We are going to bring some excitement, bring that Friday night lights, and get the crowd involved,” Lopez said. “Defensively, we are going to keep it about the same as coach Rivers. I don’t know him personally but he played some football with my brother in Clovis. We know the same Clovis defense, we got a lot of the same calls, so a lot of that is going to be pretty similar. We’ll do some different things for sure, but mostly it’s going to look the same.”
