The New Mexico Field Office of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), in cooperation with the New Mexico
Department of Agriculture, is pleased to announce the publication of the 2021 New Mexico Agricultural Statistics bulletin. The current
bulletin can be found on the USDA NASS New Mexico website using the following link:
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/New_Mexico/Publications/Annual_Statistical_Bulletin/2021/2021-NM-AgStatistics.pdf
New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte said he appreciates the state’s agriculture industry’s effort to be accurately reflected in the annual bulletin.
“New Mexico agriculture has a great story to tell, and our producers live it every day,” said Witte. “The statistics are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of those in the agriculture sector. We would not be able to fill our plates if it weren’t for those who live every day tending to the crops and livestock.”