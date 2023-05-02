New mural at library highlights Hispanic culture

The snow cones served were almost as colorful as the mural introduced to the public at the Roswell Public Library on Saturday.
The mural by Tasia Ramage celebrates Hispanic culture and is located near the library’s Spanish collection.
The choice of Saturday for the event was to mark two occasions: “Day of the Child” and “Day of the Book,” or in Spanish “El Dia de los Niños” and “El Dia de los Libro,” said Enid Costley, director of the library.
More than 400 people attended the mural celebration.
Among other works Ramage has created for the library are the koi pond that decorates a floor, a waterfall mural and a stylized version of Roswell’s skyline.
This mural is the largest piece she has created for the library to date. It covers an 18-foot-long half-wall that is about 3-and-a-half-foot high. The work also extends around corners and along shorter sides that provide a total length about of 30 feet.
The longest section depicts Hispanic dancers and musicians as well as some Day of the Dead imagery.
She created a frame above the half-wall to make the entire piece appear as if much of the mural sits below and next to a wood-framed window. Bricks, a bay window and a flower pot are among the images that make the mural look as if it's a section of a dwelling. Adobes, old Spanish and other forms of architecture across the region provided inspiration, she said.
Ramage has lived here for 27 years. She said Monday she had many images in mind for this mural. She also conducted a great deal of research.
The Hispano Chamber of Commerce offered a few ideas for the mural as well, such as a piñata that decorates one of the small side sections. A chihuahua stands next to the piñata and appears to be protecting it from anyone grabbing a stick and starting to beat on the piñata early.