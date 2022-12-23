The tentative move-in for Community Development Services employees to relocate to the Sunwest Centre Office Complex is early next year.
Kevin Maevers, the city’s director of Community Services, said he was told soon after he was hired about two years ago that the division needed to improve customer service. The new site is being referred to by city officials as the Community Development Center.
About a dozen and a half Community Services employees will be brought together at Sunwest from the planning and zoning, real estate, building and inspection, code enforcement and business licenses operations.
The location could hold up to 25 employees, provide five walk-up windows, spaces for staff and members of the public to meet for business discussions. The customers who need these services can be residents and homeowners as well as construction contractors and large developers, he said.
While these city operations often handle complicated matters related to development, many of the interactions are for permits and myriad issues that can be cleared up fairly quickly. Answering questions faster and interacting in a respectful way is the goal. Finding a place that would bring together the employees of these departments took years and should go a long way toward achieving those aims, Maevers said.
These departments being in different spots often takes longer for people to receive even short and simple answers to questions, often because people have to go to one department, then another or more. Another much-needed amenity for city government will be a large conference area that could hold up to 75 people at this location.
The original opening was slated to happen in the fall. Supply issues and illnesses among those working to refurbish the nearly 10,000 square feet of space on the ground floor of the 10-story building at 500 N. Main St., in downtown Roswell have contributed to the work not yet being complete. So is the wait for an updated fire alarm system to be installed and approved, according to city staff.
"I’m excited about the possibilities,” Maevers added.
The city has a 10-year lease on the space. Modifications to this 60-year-old building are being done for the city by the owners. The annual lease price for the city to use the space is $147,450 and the owners are footing the bill for the modifications, Maevers pointed out.
