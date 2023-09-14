A hearing about whether to set up a tax that would help pay for a city-run ambulance service is among items scheduled for tonight’s meeting of the Roswell City Council. The body’s regular monthly meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Ordinance 23-10 would establish a funding stream for a city ambulance service through the use of an Unrestricted Municipal Gross Receipts Tax of 0.3125%. The ordinance states that this revenue would be used to create and maintain this new city operation, cover debt and set up a reserve fund.
Once this service is operating, the money could be used for improvements or an expansion, if needed.
Escalation of cost for ambulances to continue being provided in Roswell and Chaves County by a contractor, American Medical Response, Inc., is what prompted interest in determining what resources the city government would require to build and operate its own service.
Councilors can create an excise tax for such a purpose by majority vote, New Mexico Annotated Statutes states in Chapter 7, Article 19D, Section 9.
A council vote on establishing the tax was postponed in July. Since then, city staff continued looking at ways to approach the matter. A workshop was held last week that looked further at potential resources that must be in place, including financial requirements, for this service to succeed.
The tax, if approved by councilors, is estimated to collect about $1.9 million annually.
If this item isn’t approved tonight, there might be a special meeting set up so documents necessary for the city to collect the tax can be sent to state officials by the end of this month, said city attorney Hess Yntema.
There is also financial consideration being made in case the use of an ambulance contractor needs to occur longer than anticipated.
American Medical Response had been charging about $165,000 annually, but wanted to raise that to more than $2.6 million as of July 1. Negotiations between the city and contractor resulted in the bill for this fiscal year to be about $1.5 million.
Cost projections are based on a 40% client collection rate. Deficits are projected to occur during the first years of operation but are anticipated to be less than what a contractor would require as payment to provide the service after the first two years, according to projections created by city staff.
Skate park enthusiasts are asking councilors to formally support activities and efforts toward building a new skate park complex by approving a resolution that spells out the city’s interest in providing a better skating area to its citizens.
This vote comes after much time and lobbying by residents who have been keenly interested in providing those who have been using the city’s skating area with a new and improved site.
City staff say the resolution could make it somewhat easier to secure state and federal grants for such a project.
Approval of the resolution doesn’t require city funds to be allocated.
Councilors will decide whether to set public hearings about adopting resolutions regulating the release of fugitive dust to protect “human health and welfare” and another pertaining to making excessive noise which would establish decibel limits in various locations — such as indoors or outdoors — and times.
Actual hearings for these items would be set for these resolutions if councilors approve.