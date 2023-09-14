Skatepark

Roller skaters Lucy Malarkey, in the grey dress, and Josiah Lacrele, on the ramp deck at the Roswell skatepark on June 21. Tonight, the city council is slated to take up issues related to updating the aging skate park facility. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

A hearing about whether to set up a tax that would help pay for a city-run ambulance service is among items scheduled for tonight’s meeting of the Roswell City Council. The body’s regular monthly meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.

Ordinance 23-10 would establish a funding stream for a city ambulance service through the use of an Unrestricted Municipal Gross Receipts Tax of 0.3125%. The ordinance states that this revenue would be used to create and maintain this new city operation, cover debt and set up a reserve fund.