The Rabbit Show started off the livestock portion of the 2023 Chaves County 4H & FFA Fair Monday morning at 8 a.m. Twenty exhibitors showed 32 entries, including commercial and fancy rabbits. Rabbits were evaluated on confirmation and exhibitors were also able to demonstrate their knowledge in the Showmanship competition.
Judge Skyler Starrett of Hobbs made his final selection with the following results: Grand Champion Meat Pen, Haylie Evans of Goddard FFA; Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen, Koltin Williams of the Shepherd's Flock 4H; and Sterling Tivis of Berrendo 4H with Champion Commercial and Best of Show Rabbit. The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Meat Pens will be included in the Chaves County Junior Livestock Sale on Friday night.