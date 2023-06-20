A bird’s-eye view of summer

Rexina displays her blue jay, warbler and blue bird.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Rexina, age 7 and graduated from first grade, now uses some of her summer free time to create art with her parents and younger brother, Yasha, who is almost 5. One of Rexina’s favorite pastimes is making birds, inspired by her visits to the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary (401 N. Sycamore Ave.), where trees are in full bloom and birds are singing their songs.

“I made a blue bird with a yellow belly,” Rexina says, showcasing her art. “That was a warbler. I had a bird book and I found one I could make so I just made it.”