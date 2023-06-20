A bird’s-eye view of summer

Rexina, age 7 and graduated from first grade, now uses some of her summer free time to create art with her parents and younger brother, Yasha, who is almost 5. One of Rexina’s favorite pastimes is making birds, inspired by her visits to the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary (401 N. Sycamore Ave.), where trees are in full bloom and birds are singing their songs.
“I made a blue bird with a yellow belly,” Rexina says, showcasing her art. “That was a warbler. I had a bird book and I found one I could make so I just made it.”
While visiting the sanctuary, you may spot a hummingbird hovering midair to drink nectar from a feeder. You’ll see waterfowl like geese and ducks splashing in water. Roadrunners, another distinctive Roswell bird found at the sanctuary, dash speedily from nook to nook, all fodder for bird-making at home.
“I also made a blue bird, which has a blue belly or a red belly,” Rexina says. “And a red bird, which has a brown belly.” When I ask if the red bird is a robin, Rexina corrects me. “A robin has a red belly and a brown back.”
Rexina creates her sanctuary-inspired birds from large coffee filters, the kind a person might use in a potluck carafe. She folds the filter in half (“That would be the wings,” Rexina says) and glues a study Popsicle stick inside, the tip of the stick at the center of the fold. A rounded stick from the yard works in place of the Popsicle stick if her caregiver has forgotten to restock her frozen summer stash.
For the bird’s head, she cuts a triangle out of another filter and colors the beak a vivid gold or yellow. A big black dot indicates the eye. Last, she glues bright feathers to the bird’s body: orange, red and blue. Sometimes, she glues pieces of grass or leaves to make the feathers.
“If you make a special bird like a man bird you can decorate,” Rexina explains. Male birds are often more colorful than their female counterparts.
Summertime can feel magical, especially for children, with longer days and a break from usual routine. The expansive days of summer are the perfect time to make art with children.
Making art about the natural world demonstrates our family and community includes more than the people who live with us. Our community involves doves and peacocks, the Eurasian collared-dove and the Bullock’s oriole.
Roswell is home to many birds, including the Western kingbird with its bright yellow belly. Listen for the Western kingbird’s loud, sharp noises, especially if the bird is defending its territory, a “kip kip” warrior’s cry.
The Western meadowlark, another identifiable bird in Roswell, makes a melodious sound sometimes described as flutelike whistles. What does the Ladder-backed woodpecker sound like? Rexina uses the Merlin app on her mother’s smartphone to discover new birds and their songs.
Rexina finds listening to birds educational and fun. Sometimes, we must be called to awareness about what small wonders are in the branches near us, hopping across the grass in the front lawn and pecking seeds from the feeder. We hear so many bird songs we forget to look and listen for them.
Roswell is home to migratory birds as well. Sandhill cranes flying in flocks overhead make a powerful, trumpet-like call. The trumpeting of hundreds of birds flying overhead is electrifying and transformative when we take the time to look up and listen.
Even the names of the birds themselves are captivating: like the Black-chinned hummingbird, Red-winged blackbird, Great-tailed grackle and Mourning dove. Other birds who frequent the trees and bushes of Roswell include the Northern cardinal, American goldfinch, Curve-billed thrasher and Mississippi kite.
Encouraging children to play with words, and their phonetic sounds as they move from our mouths, suggests words are alive as much as birds are alive.
Another bird-based art activity Rexina tries this summer is creating a “bird alphabet” from different birds, real or imagined, each bird beginning with a different letter. What bird begins with the letter ‘A’? How about the American coot or American crow. Or an Albatross. The American robin with its red belly and brown back.
Rexina uses the site allaboutbirds.org to learn different names of different birds and view a picture of each bird. The Roswell Public Library also has many books about birds for children and adults.
You don’t have to create the alphabet in order. The point of the activity is to play with language. Rexina calls out “Penguin” for the letter ‘P,’ prompting a conversation about what constitutes a bird. (Penguins are, in fact, specialized marine birds.) Peacock works, as does Pelican, Pine grosbeak, and Pintail.
The assembling of birds and language reinforces reading and writing skills, or for younger children, provides an opportunity to draw or sketch the birds and play with sound.
According to Amanda Aragon, Executive Director of NewMexicoKidsCAN, “To improve literacy in New Mexico we all have a role to play. Each of us must get involved and take action as soon as possible.” Art projects that rely on language are an engaging way to teach literacy skills to elementary-aged kids.
Rexina can use her birds to create a cast of characters and tell a story. What happens when we see the world from an animal’s perspective instead of our own?
Find someone and take a walk in the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary. Close your eyes and listen to the sounds: a mallard honking, a turtle surfacing and resubmerging. And then, back at home with your Popsicles and coffee filters, tell your story with pictures and words. You can even use yarn and hang your memories in the window, as Rexina has done with her blue jay.
“I see a lot of red-bellied birds in our yard,” she reports. Often, a good story starts with simple observation.
