Although they can be a lot of work and require some upkeep, fruit and nut trees are a fun and rewarding addition to backyard landscapes throughout Chaves County. Many of us await the day that their bounties are ready to pick… when their branches are so heavy with fruit they scream “pick me”. They have beautiful flowers, leaves, and fruit; provide much needed cooling shade; serve as habitat and food for birds and other wildlife; and, most importantly, produce healthful and delicious food. In New Mexico, apples are readily available and even more so during the fall months as they are typically harvested locally in August and September.
Whether you are harvesting your own from your backyard trees or buying in bulk from the store, don’t let those extra apples go to waste. According to New Mexico Recycling Coalition 40% of food is wasted from production to plate. Don’t let your apples be the next victim. There are many delicious recipes that feature apples including apple pie, pork chops with apples, salmon burgers with cabbage apple slaw, apple tarts, and even salads with apples. But what happens when you buy too many to consume before they take a turn for the worse? Don’t let them go to waste… the easy answer is cook, dehydrate, freeze or can.
Cooking: I am sure that we have all heard the saying, “An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor away”. Well, there is good reason for that saying. Eating one or more apples a day lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes. The fiber in apples can slow digestion, helping one to feel a greater satisfaction after eating, which results in less weight gain over time. And apples have both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The possibilities are endless but here are some ideas.
• Breakfast: Add to apples and cinnamon to regular oatmeal for a flavor burst. Apples make a great addition to breakfast breads like pancakes, muffins, and scores. Add apples to yogurt, smoothies or even on top of toast.
• Lunch: Pair apples with cranberries for a great tasting salad or try a brussels sprout apple goat cheese salad if feeling adventurous. They also make great additions to apple pecan chicken salad and tuna salad.
• Snack: Enjoy a sweet/salty or crunchy/creamy combo by pairing apple slices with thin slices of cheddar cheese/ nut spread or try apple oat bites for a quick no bake snack
• Dinner: Apples pair well with bacon, beef, chicken, duck and pork so the sky is the limit.
Dehydrating: Dehydrated apples make great additions to your weekly snack packs.
• Prep: Wash. Pare (if desired) and core. Cut into rings or slices 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick or cut into quarters or eighths. Coat with ascorbic acid solution to prevent darkening.
• Pretreatment: Steam blanch 3–5 min., depending on size and texture.
• Dry: Arrange in single layer on trays, core side up. Dry until soft, pliable, and leathery; no moist area in center when cut.
Freezing: Apples in the freezer are good for the next 6-9 months. Freezing apples is a great way to store apples for use in baked goods later. Note: apples that come out of the freezer are not the same as they went in, but they are great for cooking or baked goods, you can try an apple compote as a topping on pancakes or waffles, in your morning smoothies, or added to those breakfast muffins. Fujis and Galas are more likely to hold their flavor than other varieties.
• Prep: Peel, core, and slice.
• Pretreatment: Blanch for 2 minutes, rinse in ice water, and drain.
• Freeze: Sugar-pack or syrup-pack with medium syrup. For pies, place apple slices in boiling water for 2 minutes and cool in ice water. Make filling when defrosted using any recipe desired.
• Prep: Peel, core, and slice. Coat with ascorbic acid solution to prevent darkening.
• Pretreatment: Boil 5 minutes in water or light syrup (1 pint liquid per 5 pounds sliced apples). Stir occasionally.
• Can: Fill jar with apples, syrup, juice, or water, leaving headspace. Wipe jar rims, adjust lids, and process in a Boiling Water Canner.
• Store: Clean the outsides of sealed, cooled jars. Label with date and contents and store in a cool (50–70° F), dark, dry place away from sun, light, or dampness. Canned products are best if eaten within one year.
For more information about canning, freezing, or drying fruits and vegetables visit our How to Publications at pubs.nmsu.edu.