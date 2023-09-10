Apples

Apples, though not grown commercially in Chaves County, do pair well with locally-grown pecans and green chile.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

Although they can be a lot of work and require some upkeep, fruit and nut trees are a fun and rewarding addition to backyard landscapes throughout Chaves County. Many of us await the day that their bounties are ready to pick… when their branches are so heavy with fruit they scream “pick me”. They have beautiful flowers, leaves, and fruit; provide much needed cooling shade; serve as habitat and food for birds and other wildlife; and, most importantly, produce healthful and delicious food. In New Mexico, apples are readily available and even more so during the fall months as they are typically harvested locally in August and September.

Whether you are harvesting your own from your backyard trees or buying in bulk from the store, don’t let those extra apples go to waste. According to New Mexico Recycling Coalition 40% of food is wasted from production to plate. Don’t let your apples be the next victim. There are many delicious recipes that feature apples including apple pie, pork chops with apples, salmon burgers with cabbage apple slaw, apple tarts, and even salads with apples. But what happens when you buy too many to consume before they take a turn for the worse? Don’t let them go to waste… the easy answer is cook, dehydrate, freeze or can.