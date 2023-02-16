The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center’s indoor pool will remain closed while steps are taken to resolve the mold problem.
The pool has been closed since Feb. 8 because of the discovery of mold.
According to a written announcement from the city, a piece of equipment needs to be replaced in the pool area’s air-circulation system. Repairs will also likely have to be made to the roof above the pool area.
These projects will require the indoor pool to be closed "for a significant, yet still unknown, amount of time," the city's announcement stated.
The center’s outdoor pool will open earlier this year on April 4. It usually opens in May. In addition, pool memberships will be extended to help compensate for the closure of the indoor pool.
Facility staff personnel are directly contacting anyone with a pool membership and those registered for pool classes to inform them of the situation. They will also suggest other aquatic and additional recreation options available in the community and at the center.
The other recreation areas at the center will remain open.