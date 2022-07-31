The Assurance Home and the Assurance Home Foundation met recently to select their leaders for the 2022-2023 program year.

During the Assurance Home Foundation meeting, Barbara Vicente, Kay Jenkins and Beth Hightower were elected to serve two-year terms on the Foundation Board along with Mike Marley. Elected as officers for the coming year were: Brian Stokes as president, Barbara Hannifin as vice president, and Lanie Smith as secretary/treasurer.