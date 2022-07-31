The Assurance Home and the Assurance Home Foundation met recently to select their leaders for the 2022-2023 program year.
During the Assurance Home Foundation meeting, Barbara Vicente, Kay Jenkins and Beth Hightower were elected to serve two-year terms on the Foundation Board along with Mike Marley. Elected as officers for the coming year were: Brian Stokes as president, Barbara Hannifin as vice president, and Lanie Smith as secretary/treasurer.
The Assurance Home Board of Directors also met and elected Kelley Alsup, Candy McClelland, Eileen Grooms and Desiree Rattan to serve as Directors on the Board for 3-year terms. Officers elected to serve for the 2022-2023 program year were: Dick Taylor, president; Sandi Davis, vice president; Don Bullock, secretary; and Cindy Boswell, treasurer. Other Assurance Home board members are: Sheila Crossley, Andrew Davidson, Eric Ehler, Dee Redd and Soojee Snowberger.
According to Ron Malone, executive director, Assurance Home has been providing a home environment and loving guidance to mistreated, homeless and at-risk teens since 1979.
For more information about Assurance Home, call 575-624-1780; visit their website at www.assurancehome.org; or stop by the Assurance Home Thrift Shop, 916 East McGaffey St. The Home is located at 1000 East 18th St. in Roswell.