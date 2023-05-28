Roswell's Malia Dumlao places 2nd in the 100-meter hurdles

Roswell senior Malia Dumlao placed second for the 100-meter hurdles in the 2023 NMAA State Track Championships at the University of New Mexico Track-Soccer Complex.

 David Rocha Photo

On the outside looking in, athletes appear to have it all from the running shoes and clothes to scholarship offers. Discretionary funds covering minor expenses, and social activities with friends and family, impacts the well-being of student-athletes and their performance.

One high School student has been awarded a unique scholarship as she prepares to graduate onto the University of New Mexico. Malia Dumlao just capped her high school career with a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the track and field state championships in Albuquerque. The use of such funds will assist with the transition into the student’s freshman year. Roswell-based private school Accl Speed Athletics Academy identified the athlete’s academic and athletic profile on recruiting tool NCSA.