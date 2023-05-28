On the outside looking in, athletes appear to have it all from the running shoes and clothes to scholarship offers. Discretionary funds covering minor expenses, and social activities with friends and family, impacts the well-being of student-athletes and their performance.
One high School student has been awarded a unique scholarship as she prepares to graduate onto the University of New Mexico. Malia Dumlao just capped her high school career with a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the track and field state championships in Albuquerque. The use of such funds will assist with the transition into the student’s freshman year. Roswell-based private school Accl Speed Athletics Academy identified the athlete’s academic and athletic profile on recruiting tool NCSA.
In their third year issuing scholarships in partnership with Accl Speed Foundation and Asics America, student-athletes from across the world are eligible for assistance financially or through equipment. To qualify for scholarships athletes must display athletic prowess and meet Academy performance potential standards after observation. In addition, they must display good moral character or show evidence of working toward personal growth.
Accl Speed Athletics Academy is a private-non-profit institution preparing students for higher education, the workforce, and citizen protection through Physical Education and Art. Enrollment for summer 2023 is now open in compliance with NM Section 40 (K-5 Plus Act) and services at-risk students. An emphasis on the Black Education Act and culture guide the format of their blended learning system. The fall will offer a wide range of core courses and a newly developed African American Studies course.