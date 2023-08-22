Did you know that beyond the many joys delivering a child can bring, a healthy pregnancy can also bring long-term benefits to mom’s health? A woman’s body undergoes significant transformations during pregnancy and some of those ultimately become protections over time.

Benefits following a healthy delivery include a reduction in risks for cancers of the reproductive system, including ovarian and uterine cancers. Hormonal balance changes during pregnancy, shifting toward more progesterone to oppose estrogen levels. The reduced levels of estrogen mean that women who have delivered a child have a lower risk of developing endometrial cancer compared to women who have not.