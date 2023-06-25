FORT SUMNER – Baca Ranch won the final event of the weekend to clinch the Fort Sumner WRCA Ranch Rodeo crown June 10 at the De Baca County Fairgrounds.
Baca Ranch posted a 28.01 time in their final run in the Wild Cow Milking, winning the night. Added to their second-place finish in the same event the first night, the team added 27 points to their total and it pushed them over the top.
The Baca Ranch crew had at least 20 combined points in all five events and ended the rodeo with 112 total – a margin of 14 over second-place Circle M8 Land and Cattle of Silverton, Texas.
Baca Ranch collected $3,000 Cash and handmade Dan McCloy bits as the winning team, as well as clinching a spot in the WRCA World Finals in November. They also picked up $1,000 for winning the Wild Cow Milking and team captain Jake Baca was chosen as the rodeo’s Top Hand.
Baca was joined on the team by Zane Peters, Jayton Baca, Trenton Baca, Zane Davis and Coltin Kingston.