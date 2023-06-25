FORT SUMNER – Baca Ranch won the final event of the weekend to clinch the Fort Sumner WRCA Ranch Rodeo crown June 10 at the De Baca County Fairgrounds.

Baca Ranch posted a 28.01 time in their final run in the Wild Cow Milking, winning the night. Added to their second-place finish in the same event the first night, the team added 27 points to their total and it pushed them over the top.