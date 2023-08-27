Technology has brought us a long way since the 1690’s when the first patent was issued for a washing machine. Over the years, these handy machines have become a staple in most modern households. In fact, according to the U.S. Census, close to 85% of the households in the U.S. have a washing machine. You can spend hours if not days browsing appliances online or at your favorite appliance store. Do you want a top load or a front load? What capacity do you need (because bigger is not always better)? Want one that’s Bluetooth compatible (Yes, they make those now. Control your washing machine right from your phone)? It seems like nowadays they do it all. But no matter which one you purchase though, getting those pesky stains out will still require some work.
So, if you are up for a good mystery…. come enter the world of being a detective… a stain detective that is. Damage created by spots and stains, or their improper removal is one of the most common causes of discarded clothing. Not to mention, it’s a bummer when it happens to your favorite shirt or pants. The EPA reports that Americans generate 16 million tons of textile waste a year. That’s a lot of clothes. Being a stain detective will keep your clothes from ending up in the landfill before their time and keep you looking good.
Use the following bullets to serve as a guide as you detect your way through stain removal:
· Try to find out what the stain is: knowing what caused it will help remove it.
· Deal with the stain as soon as possible: the longer it sets, the deeper it sets.
· Carefully blot or scrape excess stains from the fabric surface. Do not RUB.
· Be sure the removal method will be safe for the fabric. Check the garment’s care label and test the removal method on an inside seam or hem.
· Baste an “X” near the spot to make it easier to find the stain when the garment is wet.
· Heat sets stains: Do not press or place in a dryer until you have successfully removed the stain.
· Old remedies such as applying milk to ink stains may be unreliable. The milk may produce an additional stain or set the existing stain.
· Always use the gentlest removal method first.
· Do not mix stain removers: If more than one remover is needed, rinse thoroughly between the use of each and use in a well-ventilated room.
The key to success in any job is being prepared. Remember the longer a stain sets, the harder it is to get out. Being prepared means we have a well-supplied detective kit ready to go to work. What is in the detective kits is just as important as having one, maybe even more so. Below are some items that are a must in any good detective’s kit.
· Absorbents—Used to “soak up” stains from fabrics. These include white paper towels or tissue, soft white cloth, cornstarch or cornmeal, and sponges.
· Solvents—Used to dissolve stains like grease or oil. Think liquid dishwashing detergent, shampoo, detergent, dry-cleaning agents, or nail polish remover.
· Bleach—Removes unwanted color: These can be lemon juice, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine bleach, or all-fabric bleach.
· Other: Salt, vinegar, ammonia, and laundry presoak powders.
· Equipment: Stainless steel spoon, nail brush or old toothbrush, and containers for soaking stains (china, glass, stainless steel, and unchipped enamel)
Looking for more ways to care for clothes and become a better detective? You can find out more about the care of clothing by visiting the NMSU publications online at/pubs.nmsu.edu/_c/index.html or watch our video series on our YouTube channel at NMSU Chaves County Extension. Find out more ways you can become a stain detective and save your clothes.