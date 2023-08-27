Technology has brought us a long way since the 1690’s when the first patent was issued for a washing machine. Over the years, these handy machines have become a staple in most modern households. In fact, according to the U.S. Census, close to 85% of the households in the U.S. have a washing machine. You can spend hours if not days browsing appliances online or at your favorite appliance store. Do you want a top load or a front load? What capacity do you need (because bigger is not always better)? Want one that’s Bluetooth compatible (Yes, they make those now. Control your washing machine right from your phone)? It seems like nowadays they do it all. But no matter which one you purchase though, getting those pesky stains out will still require some work.

So, if you are up for a good mystery…. come enter the world of being a detective… a stain detective that is. Damage created by spots and stains, or their improper removal is one of the most common causes of discarded clothing. Not to mention, it’s a bummer when it happens to your favorite shirt or pants. The EPA reports that Americans generate 16 million tons of textile waste a year. That’s a lot of clothes. Being a stain detective will keep your clothes from ending up in the landfill before their time and keep you looking good.