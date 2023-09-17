My last article discussed Integrated Pest Management, IPM. This week I would like to expand on one of the topics that is one of my favorites. Biological control of pests utilizing natural processes. This could be utilizing a predator, parasitoids, fungal, bacterial, or viral means. Today we are going to discuss a few of my favorite examples of biological controls and some options that you could use in your own gardens.
Predator-type biological options are going to be insects that feed directly on the pest species. The most known form is the lady bird beetle, aka lady “bug”. For those that care, it is not a “bug,” it is a beetle, but that may be an article for another day.
Lady bird beetles are ferocious predators that feed on a wide range of pest species such as aphids, thrips, and many others. Another common predator here in Chaves County and much of the United States is the Green Lacewing. The larvae of the green lacewing are predatory and feed on a wide range of pests such as aphids, whiteflies, mealybugs, mites, and more. If you get the chance to look up green lacewing larvae feeding on YouTube it is fascinating to watch. One topic that we discussed two weeks ago was the use of the Tamarisk leaf beetle to control salt cedar trees. The beetles feed on the leaves of the salt cedar, defoliating and causing some to decline and die.
The use of parasitoids is another common form of biological control. Parasitoids are organisms that require a host for a portion of their life cycle. There are many types of parasitoids, the most common types are generally wasps but there are flies and beetles as well. Many are parasitoids of aphids, where the tiny wasp will use its ovipositor (aka “stinger”) to pierce the body of the aphid and lay an egg inside. The development of the parasitoid after that is similar to the movie “Aliens.” The egg inside of the aphid hatches and the larvae begins to feed on the aphid from the inside out! Eventually killing the aphid and burrowing out of the back of the aphid. You may have seen some of the aphids in your garden or on your ornamental plants where there is a brown husk of an aphid left with a hole in its back, commonly called aphid mummies.
One cool biological being utilized by some of our agricultural producers in Chaves County are entomopathic nematodes. These entomopathogenic (insect-specific) nematodes are tiny parasitic worms that are specific to insects. They feed on soil-dwelling insects such as corn rootworm, alfalfa snout beetles and many others.
Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is a bacterium that is available for the control of many different pests. It produces insecticidal proteins that crystalize after being ingested by an insect attacking the gut of the insect, opening holes in the lining. The Bt spores then spill out of the gut into the body cavity of the insect to develop and cause death. Bt action is specific to its hosts based on the strain, Bt israelensis is specific to mosquito larvae. Mosquito larvae feed on bacteria in the water and when the Bt israelensis is ingested it destroys the gut of the mosquito before it develops into the blood-sucking pests we hate to have around.
Utilizing biologicals in your own gardens is dependent on the pests and environment that you currently have. There are three main forms conserving the native populations, introducing new biologicals and establishing populations, and mass release. The first type of trying to conserve the native populations is a way of manipulating the environment to promote the already present populations of beneficials. Second is by introducing new biologicals to control a pest, such as the Tamarisk beetle that we discussed earlier. The third is mass release of a biological agent to overwhelm the pest population. The key to any biological program is to identify your pest or pests and select the proper biological tactic and biological agent that will control the pests you have.
Remember to be on the lookout for pecan weevils in your pecans. We will be hosting one more pecan weevil trap building workshop, at the time of this article, on 9/22. If you are interested in learning how to build a pecan weevil monitoring trap call our office to sign up! The more we work together to find them the easier it will be to eradicate it from Chaves County! For other horticultural or agricultural advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email.