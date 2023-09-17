Convergent lady beetles (Hippodamia convergens)

 National Park Service Photo

My last article discussed Integrated Pest Management, IPM. This week I would like to expand on one of the topics that is one of my favorites. Biological control of pests utilizing natural processes. This could be utilizing a predator, parasitoids, fungal, bacterial, or viral means. Today we are going to discuss a few of my favorite examples of biological controls and some options that you could use in your own gardens.

Predator-type biological options are going to be insects that feed directly on the pest species. The most known form is the lady bird beetle, aka lady “bug”. For those that care, it is not a “bug,” it is a beetle, but that may be an article for another day.