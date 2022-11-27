Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge plans to implement prescribed fire projects on the Refuge east of Roswell, NM potentially beginning November 30 through December 2022 weather permitting. Approximately 200 acres of Refuge wetland perimeters will be burned in order to mimic a historic fire regime: thus recycling nutrients and promoting a mosaic of healthy native habitats. The prescribed fire will concentrate on burning tall common reed grass (Phragmites australis) and encourage flowering Pecos sunflower for the next growing season. The prescribed burns will not be conducted in areas currently open to waterfowl hunting.
Ignitions are planned to last one to two days over the next month and may produce a large smoke column visible from Roswell for a short duration each day. These burns should result in little residual smoke after completion. The burns will be implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety. If unsafe weather conditions exist, the burn will be rescheduled for a later date.