Bureau of Land Management offices will begin personal Christmas tree permit sales beginning Nov. 21 for harvesting of piñon and juniper.
Permits are available through Dec. 24 and cost $5 per tree. Permits and maps may be obtained over the counter at your local BLM Office or online for some locations at forestproducts.blm.gov.
If purchasing online, you must have access to a printer for printing the permit and map. When transporting a tree taken from BLM public land, the haul tag provided with the permit must be attached to the tree. The BLM has developed georeferenced maps compatible with any georeferenced map mobile application.
If you have a smartphone and would like to download a map before heading out to harvest a tree, please visit the following website for instructions on how to download the application: https://www.blm.gov/maps/georeferenced-PDFs.
If you want to obtain a permit from a local BLM office in Albuquerque, Socorro, Farmington or Taos, please call that office to confirm services and availability of staff.
For more information about Christmas tree permits, please contact your local BLM office or the BLM New Mexico State Office at 505-954-2222.