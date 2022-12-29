Bottomless Lakes First Day Hike

Park Ranger Jonathan McGary, right, provides some information to First Day Hike participants at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Jan. 1, 2022.

 Daily Record File Photo

Bottomless Lakes State Park is among several state parks in New Mexico that have planned free, guided hikes on New Year's Day.

According to a Tuesday news release from the State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD), it sponsors the hikes as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.