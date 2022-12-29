Bottomless Lakes State Park is among several state parks in New Mexico that have planned free, guided hikes on New Year's Day.
According to a Tuesday news release from the State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD), it sponsors the hikes as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
“First Day Hikes offer individuals and families the opportunity to get outside, exercise and enjoy our state’s unique natural and cultural treasures close to home,” said Toby Velasquez, State Parks director. “The hikes are also a great way to experience nature in winter and recharge after the busy holiday season.”
Last year more than 50,000 people participated in the First Day Hike movement across the country. The hikes at participating New Mexico State Parks are free and open to the public at all skill levels. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore forests, climb hills, stroll along ponds, beaches and dams, and trek across desert landscapes. Knowledgeable guides will offer their expertise on habitats, wildlife and history of the state parks.
One of the more popular First Day Hikes in New Mexico takes place at Elephant Butte Lake State Park where visitors are granted access to walk across the historic dam. It’s the one and only opportunity during the year to experience the 107-year-old dam up close.
According to the State Parks website event calendar, the Bottomless Lakes hike will start at 9 a.m. and last about two hours. It will follow the Bluff Trail, a 1.72 mile roundtrip walk. Bottomless Lakes is 14 miles southeast of Roswell, on State Highway 409 off of U.S. 380.
More information about other parks offering Jan. 1 hikes is available on the events page of the State Parks website, emnrd.nm.gov.