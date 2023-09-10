Cher, Madonna, Lennon and Bob are all from the same litter and earned their names with their beautiful kitty meow voices. They each have their own personality, but are all typical kittens who love to play and have a ball. For more information, stop by 703 E. McGaffey St., connected with the Thrift Shop, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or call 575-622-8950.
