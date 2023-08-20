It’s the time of year for Roswell’s most creative citizens to turn the Spring River Trail into their canvas. Gather your friends, family, classmates, community group, or come on your own to create a sidewalk full of color during September’s Second Saturday and Chalk the Walk event!

Chalk the Walk is a chalk-art contest that celebrates the innovation and creativity of the community. Each year, dozens of amateur artists of all ages work on squares in hopes of winning an award, or simply just for the fun of it. On Sept. 9, artists, as individuals or teams, kids and adults, will draw with provided chalk pastel in designated squares in front of the Roswell Museum along the Spring River Trail starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 1 p.m. Different this year, all ages of participants, working as teams or individuals, can reserve either size square, 5-feet-by 5-feet for $15 or 30-inches-by40-inches for $10.