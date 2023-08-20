It’s the time of year for Roswell’s most creative citizens to turn the Spring River Trail into their canvas. Gather your friends, family, classmates, community group, or come on your own to create a sidewalk full of color during September’s Second Saturday and Chalk the Walk event!
Chalk the Walk is a chalk-art contest that celebrates the innovation and creativity of the community. Each year, dozens of amateur artists of all ages work on squares in hopes of winning an award, or simply just for the fun of it. On Sept. 9, artists, as individuals or teams, kids and adults, will draw with provided chalk pastel in designated squares in front of the Roswell Museum along the Spring River Trail starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 1 p.m. Different this year, all ages of participants, working as teams or individuals, can reserve either size square, 5-feet-by 5-feet for $15 or 30-inches-by40-inches for $10.
This year’s contest features some new award categories. The categories for this year are:
• Best Square by an Artist (or Artist Team) age 13 and under
Artists may work within the provided themes or draw something of their own choosing. Awards will be given for youth and adults in the five thematic categories, and the best young artist and people’s choice will have single winners.
Reproductions of famous artworks are allowed, as long as the original artwork is credited. Awardees are chosen by local anonymous judges. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to watch the event unfold and vote for their favorite
Chalk the Walk has been a popular event held at the museum intermittently since 2006. The event is based on an Italian tradition of street painting that dates to the 16th century, known as “i madonnari” (street painters). This event is supported by Blick Art Materials and the RMAC Foundation.
For more information and to register, visit the Events page at roswellmuseum.org, stop by the museum (1011 N. Richardson Ave.) or call 575-624-6744. The event will include a non-competitive free draw area. Deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 7, by 5 p.m. Some need-based scholarships are available. Walk-up registrations on the day of the event will be allowed on a space-available basis.