MainStreet Roswell’s shops celebrate the holidays
Lights, camera, action: MainStreet Roswell’s theme for the holidays this year turns to the silver screen. “This year, we (MainStreet Roswell board members) decided to do something a little bit different,” MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez said, “First of all, our theme for this year is ‘Christmas at the Movies’ — because last year, we did ‘Whoville’ which was a lot of fun, a lot of people enjoyed it.”
To make it even more fun, there will be a window contest. “It’s hard to just say, make it ‘Christmassy,’ everyone has their own idea of ‘Christmassy,’ so this idea with the movies, you can do the ‘Grinch,’ you can do ‘Elf,’ you can do ‘Polar Express,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ you can do ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ you can do anything and still stay in those theme of movies,” she said.
Gomez said that the deadline to enter is Dec. 2 and there is no cost, voting kicks off on Dec. 3 and continues through Dec. 21. Juliana Halvorson confirmed via email that she will be taking the photos of the decorations. They will then be uploaded on MainStreet Roswell’s Facebook page and the public decides on their favorites by “liking” them. Posts with the top three “likes” will be awarded gift baskets.
“Get your friends and family to like your window. We want to make it fun and interesting for people to come to Main Street,” Gomez said.
Anybody driving downtown Main Street may have already seen busy volunteers putting up Christmas lights. The plan, Gomez said, was to have the twinkling Christmas lights up by Thanksgiving but due to the cold snap the decorating had to be postponed and will continue on Nov. 26, Halvorson said on Facebook. Helpers are welcome to join and may call MainStreet Roswell for details.
“All the trees (are) wrapped in lights during the holidays, we have a community person who does this, Wendie Marley. She has been doing this for years (since 2017), but she seeks her own sponsorships to light up Main Street. I know people think it’s the city of Roswell who does it. It is not. It is MainStreet Roswell and volunteers and board members. The sponsorship money helps pay for the lights — a lot of them only last a year. … Xcel Energy, every single year, they provide the lights for us that are commercial lights, they are energy efficient,” Gomez said.
Gomez said that the two helpers are Mrs. Christmas and Mr. Christmas and “no, they aren’t married.” Mrs. Christmas' “off-season” name is Devon Bullock, well-known in town for her musical performances and being the music director for Way Way-Off Broadway Theatre productions. For years, Bullock has been in charge of the large Christmas tree at the Chaves County Courthouse and finding sponsorships, Gomez said.
Mr. Christmas' real name is Rob Tynes, general manager of Westlake ACE Hardware. Gomez said that Tynes is one of the newest members of MainStreet Roswell.
“He has access to find us things through Westlake and sometimes gets us a better deal,” Gomez said. “They (Bullock and Tynes) talked about it and found that Rob could get her a tree for a better price and so they ended up finding a 20 feet lighted tree.” The tree can be expanded on and they are planning to add to it and make it taller every year until the FAA stops them, Gomez said jokingly. The lighting of the tree will happen on Dec. 2 after the Holiday Light Parade.
Gomez said that entry for groups and floats at the parade is free of charge, however, to be able to plan an entry form needs to be filled out by Dec. 1. “We have quite a few people in the parade to light up their cars. I’ve got people with horses, I’ve got people with big trucks, semi trucks, fire trucks, I have a lot of different types of people wanting to be a part of it,” she said.
To participate in the float contest, participants should take a photo of their float and post it on MainStreet Roswell’s Facebook page. Voting will happen the same way as for the window decorations. Whoever gets the most “likes” will win. There will be cash rewards for first, second and third place in the amounts of $200, $150 and $100, respectively, Gomez said. “The very last float will be Santa. Santa will get off the sleigh, walk to the tree and flip a big switch to turn on the giant tree. Mr. Rob Tynes is working on getting a full life-sized sleigh with reindeer (and) we’re going to have elves,” Gomez said.
Any choir or group who wants to participate in the events at the courthouse is welcome to contact MainStreet Roswell as well.
More details about the events on Dec. 2 and 3 will be featured in the Roswell Daily Record’s Vision section on Nov. 27. All details, including sign-up sheets for all events, contests and for vendors, are available on MainStreet Roswell’s website, Gomez said.
For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org, email ed@mainstreetroswell.org or call 575-914-8017.