Roswell — City administration offices and certain other city facilities will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Some city services will have an adjusted schedule for that Monday or that week. In addition to city offices, the Roswell Public Library, Roswell Museum, Roswell Adult Center and Roswell Visitor Center will be closed on Memorial Day.
The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center and Spring River Zoo will be open.
City bus service and trash pickup will be altered because of the holiday.
Roswell Transit will have buses in operation on Main Street on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call-in requests for pickup on side streets will also be available that day.
The Solid Waste Department’s trash pickup for the week of May 29 has been adjusted. Areas normally picked up Monday will be picked up Tuesday. Areas normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.
The landfill will be closed Monday, May 29.