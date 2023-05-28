City closures

Many city facilities will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell — City administration offices and certain other city facilities will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Some city services will have an adjusted schedule for that Monday or that week. In addition to city offices, the Roswell Public Library, Roswell Museum, Roswell Adult Center and Roswell Visitor Center will be closed on Memorial Day.

The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center and Spring River Zoo will be open.