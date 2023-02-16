City administration offices and certain other city facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Some city services will have an adjusted schedule for that Monday or that week.
In addition to city offices, the Roswell Public Library, Roswell Museum and Roswell Adult Center will be closed on Presidents’ Day.
The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, Spring River Zoo and Roswell Visitor Center will be open on the holiday. The indoor pool at the Recreation and Aquatic Center is currently closed.
City bus service and trash pickup will be altered because of the holiday.
Roswell Transit will have buses in operation that Monday. The buses will run on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call-in requests for pickup on side streets will also be available that day.
The Solid Waste Department’s trash pickup for the week of Feb. 20 has been adjusted. Areas normally picked up Monday will be picked up Tuesday. Areas normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday. Thursday and Friday pickups remain on the normal schedule. The landfill will be closed Monday, Feb. 20.