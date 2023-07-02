City administration offices and certain other city facilities will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Some city services will have an adjusted schedule for that Tuesday or that week. In addition to city offices, the Roswell Public Library, Roswell Museum, Roswell Adult Center and Roswell Visitor Center will be closed on the Fourth of July. The Visitor Center will also be closed Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6. The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center will be open July 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spring River Zoo will be open regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.