The City of Roswell recently received the New Mexico Hospitality Association’s Top HAT award for Outstanding Event, recognizing this summer’s UFO Festival marking the 75th anniversary of the Roswell Incident. The Nov. 10 Top HAT (Hospitality and Tourism) Awards Gala in Albuquerque celebrated those who have performed exceptional work to elevate the travel, tourism and lodging industries in New Mexico. Roswell’s award-winning UFO Festival held on the Fourth of July weekend was centered on, as it is annually, the July 1947 incident that many believe involved a UFO, with one or more alien visitors on board, crashing on a ranch in the Roswell area. The 2022 festival was produced by the city’s Public Affairs Department, with collaboration from advertising firm 3 Advertising, and featured a multitude of activities and offerings for visitors who come from across the country and around the world each year. This year’s festival made an estimated $2.19 million economic impact on Roswell.
City earns top N.M. Hospitality Association award for UFO Festival
- Submitted
-
-