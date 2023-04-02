ROSWELL — Spring brings warmer weather, and warmer weather brings the emergence of a variety of vegetation. Unfortunately, that can include unwanted weeds. Meanwhile, spring also is the start of yard-sale season and the appearance of yard-sale signs that come with it. When it comes to weeds and yard sales, there are some city ordinances Roswell citizens should keep in mind. These ordinances are in place to help keep the community beautiful and safe.
City crews will be making their rounds about town regularly mowing down weeds on city properties, and the city is asking for citizens’ help in controlling weeds on their own properties, as well as along fence lines, sidewalks and in alleyways that border their properties. By ordinance, weeds on a person’s property cannot be in excess of 12 inches tall. Property owners who are in violation may receive a notice requiring the issue be corrected. The public is asked to notify the city’s Code Enforcement office (575-637-6280) of any specific properties they see that may need to be addressed regarding weeds. Also, any questions regarding the weed ordinance can be addressed by calling that number.
The city reminds residents that a permit is required for yard sales (or garage sales, or whatever someone may call a similar event). Permits may be obtained free of charge at the Code Enforcement office at 421 N. Richardson Ave. A yard sale is limited to a maximum of five consecutive days. A resident may have one yard sale within a 90-day period. Yard-sale signs can be placed or posted on private property (with the permission of the owner), but are not allowed to be placed or posted on public property such as on a street or sidewalk, street median, street signs, utility poles, trees or any public building or other public structure. Signs that have been abandoned can blow away and litter the neighborhood, as well as create a traffic hazard. Residents who place yard sale signs are asked to remove the signs promptly after the sale.