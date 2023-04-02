Weeds in the city

The city of Roswell asks that people clean up the weeds on their property and says city crews will begin clearing weeds from the public areas around Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

ROSWELL — Spring brings warmer weather, and warmer weather brings the emergence of a variety of vegetation. Unfortunately, that can include unwanted weeds. Meanwhile, spring also is the start of yard-sale season and the appearance of yard-sale signs that come with it. When it comes to weeds and yard sales, there are some city ordinances Roswell citizens should keep in mind. These ordinances are in place to help keep the community beautiful and safe.

Weeds