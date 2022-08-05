The City of Roswell has planned a series of seven public forums, some in-person and some virtual, beginning in August and concluding next April. There will be a forum each month, with the exception of November and December. The series will cover a variety of topics, from community and economic development to addressing the local homeless situation to a pair of forums that will be open discussions of any topics of citizen concern in any and all of the city’s five wards.

The public forums are designed to help keep Roswell’s citizens and their city administration connected and able to stay informed about and discuss topics important to the community, according to a press release issued by the city.