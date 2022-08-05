The City of Roswell has planned a series of seven public forums, some in-person and some virtual, beginning in August and concluding next April. There will be a forum each month, with the exception of November and December. The series will cover a variety of topics, from community and economic development to addressing the local homeless situation to a pair of forums that will be open discussions of any topics of citizen concern in any and all of the city’s five wards.
The public forums are designed to help keep Roswell’s citizens and their city administration connected and able to stay informed about and discuss topics important to the community, according to a press release issued by the city.
The first forum of this series is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18. It will be an “All Wards” in-person meeting to discuss any topics of concern and interest to the citizens throughout the city.
Hosted at the Roswell Convention Center by City Manager Joe Neeb, each forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature appropriate topic experts from the various city departments or other local public or private entities. Some of the forums will be live in-person meetings while some will be prerecorded virtual forums for release on the specific forum date. Which ones will be live and which ones will be prerecorded is still being finalized.
Each forum will be accessible on the city’s YouTube channel. That channel can be accessed on the city website (roswell-nm.gov) by clicking on the “Live Stream” button. While questions and comments will be taken from citizens in attendance at the live forums, people are also encouraged to submit questions and input prior to every forum by using an online link the city will make available each month. Questions for the first forum Aug. 18 can be submitted at surveymonkey.com/r/publicforumallwards2022.