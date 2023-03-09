The Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation has awarded more than $48,000 in scholarships to students this spring semester.
Tristen Beaty, Juan Fuentes, Anastasia Pichardo and Genoveva Vigil each received the ENMU-Roswell Foundation Scholarship for $1,128. The Desk and Derrick Scholarship for $500 each was awarded to Erubiel Barrientos, Juan Fuentes, Miguel Ortega and Robert Tellez. Melissa Duncan, Sara Garcia, Ysenia Grado Salinas, Elizabeth Jimenez, William Montgomery, Megan Pollock and Samantha Sanchez received the William H. McCutchen Memorial Scholarship for $1,128 each. Gabriela Beltran, Ruby Turcios and Caelyn Hurley each received $1,200 from the Claribel Marshall Trust Scholarship. David Rocha received $200 from the Nestor and Thea Otterson Endowed Scholarship.
Paula Garcia, Cristian Moya, Eliseo Nino, Alberto Sanchez, Alexis Sandoval, and Alexandra Talamantes each received $1,128 from the Smith Family Fund. Kayla Banda, Jasmine Cobos, Marquita Fletcher, Marissa Gomez, Kassandra Rojo, Diana Ruiz, Lexus Segovia, and Juliana Vigil each received $1,128 from the Sally Pacheco Memorial Scholarship. Ashley Ricks received the $1,000 Saul Sanchez Nursing Scholarship. Megan Pollock received $1,750 from the Sharon Farris-Stern Nursing Scholarship. Adriana Martinez and Lara Triplett were each awarded the Maria de Los Angeles Gonzalez Nursing Scholarship for $600. Brandon Smith received $750 from the Elson Ray Phelps Scholarship. Jose Rodriguez received the Julian G. Stern Memorial Scholarship for $1,750. The Alvin F. Jones Scholarship for $500 was awarded to Raymond Mundy. Samantha Sanchez received the Martha Cress Memorial Scholarship for $150. Jose Flores received the Thomas M. Coates Memorial Aviation Scholarship for $1,000. Kimareya Hubbard and Kaitlyn Lockwood each received $1,500 from the Patrick Burris Special Services Scholarship. Jose Rodriguez received $750 from the Eloise Blake Endowment.
National Board of Respiratory Care Scholarships for $500 each were awarded to Victoria Aldaco, Nayeli Alvarado, Bethany Barela, Mariela Chavez, Martha Smotherman and Adriana Terrazas.
For information on all available scholarships, contact the Financial Aid office at 575-624-7400. For information about the ENMU-Roswell Foundation, contact Craig Collins, Foundation coordinator, at 575-624-7304.