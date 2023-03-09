The Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation has awarded more than $48,000 in scholarships to students this spring semester.

Tristen Beaty, Juan Fuentes, Anastasia Pichardo and Genoveva Vigil each received the ENMU-Roswell Foundation Scholarship for $1,128. The Desk and Derrick Scholarship for $500 each was awarded to Erubiel Barrientos, Juan Fuentes, Miguel Ortega and Robert Tellez. Melissa Duncan, Sara Garcia, Ysenia Grado Salinas, Elizabeth Jimenez, William Montgomery, Megan Pollock and Samantha Sanchez received the William H. McCutchen Memorial Scholarship for $1,128 each. Gabriela Beltran, Ruby Turcios and Caelyn Hurley each received $1,200 from the Claribel Marshall Trust Scholarship. David Rocha received $200 from the Nestor and Thea Otterson Endowed Scholarship.