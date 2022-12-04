Members of the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary met at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Health Science Center (HSC) Thursday to see the equipment purchased from the auxiliary's generous donation.
Earlier this year, the auxiliary donated $18,846 to the ENMU-Roswell Foundation to be used for the purchase of skills lab training equipment for students in health education programs. The funds were used to purchase a premature infant task trainer, a radiant infant warmer and a nursing clinical skills manikin.
Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell president, and Steve Henderson, president of the ENMU-Roswell Foundation, both expressed their gratitude to the auxiliary the contribution to student learning.
Auxiliary members toured the health science building with John Bitner, medical simulation specialist; Jennifer Cain, respiratory therapy program director; and Lafonda Humpherys, nursing instructor. The ENMU-Roswell personnel explained how the new equipment works with existing simulation equipment to provide realistic training opportunities for students preparing for careers as nurses, respiratory therapists, medical assistants, occupational therapy assistants, paramedics, phlebotomists and emergency medical technicians.