ENMU-Roswell infant warmer

ENMU-Roswell health science instructors and students show members of the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary the lab skills training equipment purchased with their donations, including this premature infant manikin and radiant infant warmer. From left are Jennifer Cain, ENMU-Roswell respiratory therapy program director, and auxiliary members Mary Wiggins and Sue Donahue.

 Submitted Photo

Members of the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary met at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Health Science Center (HSC) Thursday to see the equipment purchased from the auxiliary's generous donation.

Earlier this year, the auxiliary donated $18,846 to the ENMU-Roswell Foundation to be used for the purchase of skills lab training equipment for students in health education programs.  The funds were used to purchase a premature infant task trainer, a radiant infant warmer and a nursing clinical skills manikin.