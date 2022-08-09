The Adult Education Program at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is receiving additional funding for increasing the number of high school equivalency graduates.
The Adult Education Division of the New Mexico Higher Education Department congratulated the program for increasing the percentage of HSE graduates by 216% in the recently concluded fiscal year. That is the second-highest percentage increase among all 28 programs in the state.
To recognize the achievement and incentivize continued efforts toward HSE completions, the HED is awarding the program an additional $10,000 for the coming fiscal year. “These funds come from a $50,000 recurring appropriation to Adult Education to incentivize HSE completions with a ‘pay for completion’ model,” said Amber Gallup Rodriguez, director of the New Mexico HED Adult Education Division. “These funds may be used in the 2022-23 fiscal/program year, in accordance with state procurement rules, for activities or purchases related to supporting and building your HSE preparation program.”
For example, she said the funds can be used for related software, technology that students need to succeed, advertising and outreach, or tutoring.
“The ENMU-Roswell Adult Education Program is honored to be recognized by the New Mexico Higher Education Department for receiving additional funding to support student learning and promote the enhancement and continued growth of the Roswell community,” said Matthew Rincon, director of Adult Education at ENMU-Roswell.
The Adult Education program offers free materials and instruction in citizenship; English language civics; English literacy; basic reading, writing and math skills; and life skills. The program also offers preparation for individuals who want to earn their high school equivalency or enter college.
For more information, call 575-624-7271 or 575-624-7264.