Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will open its newly established Veteran’s Center with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
The center is located in room 129 of the Learning Resource Center, 58 University Blvd.
Following the center opening, a Veterans Day Observation Ceremony will be held in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St., at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will feature a history of Veterans Day, guest speakers and a presentation of certificates to student, staff and faculty veterans.
Approximately 20 students enrolled on campus have served or are actively serving in the military. Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell president and veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, has been working with a committee to establish the new center, which is funded through a legislative appropriation. The ENMU-Roswell Foundation also provided funding.
“Our intent for the new center is to better serve and support our student veterans with not only their educational needs but with other additional challenges they may encounter as they prepare for the future,” said Powell.
The center will provide a centralized location for information on veteran resources and local assistance services in conjunction with New Mexico Workforce Connection.
The center includes a lounge area with large screen television, computers/printer, coffee maker and filtered water dispenser. Students can utilize the center during open campus hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. For information about the center, contact Veronica Munoz, director of the Learning Resource Center, 575-624-7065.