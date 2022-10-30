Registration for the upcoming spring 2023 semester at ENMU-Roswell opens online Sunday and on campus Monday.
New and continuing students can register online at www.roswell.enmu.edu. Students also can apply for admission online.
Spring classes start Tuesday, Jan. 17. Registration will continue through Friday, Jan. 20, which is the last day to add or drop a class.
The ENMU-Roswell campus is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. To make an appointment to meet with an advisor, call Advising Services at (575) 624-7294 or schedule an appointment online at https://www.roswell.enmu.edu/advising-services/.
For registration information, call (575) 624-7141.