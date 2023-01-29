The Chaves County Board of Commissioners present certificates to three local high school athletic teams and their coaches recognizing their recent state championship wins. The certificates were presented during a Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. The commissioners also declared Jan. 26, 2023, as "Champions Day in Chaves County" in the athletes' honor. The Gateway Christian School Warriors football team won the New Mexico Activities Association six-man football championship on Nov. 11. The Gateway Warriors volleyball team won the NMAA 1A championship on Nov. 12, and the Goddard High School Rockets volleyball team won the NMAA 4A championship on Nov. 12.
Commissioners recognize winning teams
Tags
Lisa Dunlap
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today