Until Dec. 24
Toys for Tots seeks toy donations
The Marines for Chaves County Toys for Tots program is looking for toy donations for children who otherwise might have no toy at Christmas. The iconic Toys for Tots collection boxes with the red train are found in local businesses throughout the area, including the Roswell Daily Record. Toys should be new and unwrapped. For more information on donating or to request a box or sign up a child, visit roswell-nm.toysfortots.org or call Michelle Williams at 252-548-9579 or Alan Hartwell at 575-347-1915, or email roswell.nm@toysfortots.org.
Nov. 26
The Gallery at Mainstreet Arts artist reception
The Gallery at Mainstreet Arts, 223 N. Main St., invites the public to its first annual artist reception from 5-7 p.m. All artists represented will be attending. The artist’s mediums include acrylic, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, photography, glass art, rope, metal and batik. Refreshments served include hot chocolate, cider and goodies. For more information, call 575-625-5263.
Dec. 2 and 3
Christmas at the Movies downtown
MainStreet Roswell invites the public to downtown Roswell on both days for family holiday fun. Friday is the annual Electric Light Parade and Santa will be lighting the Community Christmas Tree at the Chaves County Courthouse. On Saturday, local vendors will have a holiday market and at the courthouse and downtown merchants will have treats ready. The events end with a free movie, “The Polar Express,” on the courthouse lawn. Organizers suggest to bring chairs and blankets to stay warm. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org or its Facebook page.
Dec. 3
Santa’s Talent Search
Santa’s Talent Search returns to the Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available that include hot cocoa, crafts and pictures with Santa before the performance. The Matthew Palmer Band will perform as well. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Dec. 3
Christmas Bazaar
Assumption Catholic Church, 2808 N. Kentucky Ave., invites the public to its annual Christmas Bazaar in the parish hall, south of the church, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Come enjoy homemade soups and breads while you shop our bakery with homemade cookies, cakes and pies; homemade Christmas crafts; Christmas decorations; jewelry; and a kids table where children can shop for Christmas gifts to give. For more information, call 575-622-9895, ext. 106.
Dec. 3
All-Inclusive Park Fundraiser at the Anderson Museum
The Kiwanis Club of Roswell is hosting a fundraiser toward the All-Inclusive Park, which they are partnering with the Autism Society and the city of Roswell. The evening at the Anderson Museum starts at 7 p.m., featuring singer/pianist Deb DeLucca in “The Carole King Tribute, Home Again,” hors d’oeuvres and a glass of champagne. There will be a cash bar as well. For more information and to make reservations, call 575-513-8119.
Dec. 6
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas
Multi-award-winning Michael Martin Murphey performs for one night only at The Liberty Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 7:30 p.m. His country and Christmas classic show features a full cast, band and dancers lead by New Mexico's Western legend himself. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com or call 575-627-2121.
Dec. 9-11, 13-24 and 26
Christmas Railway
Tickets are now available for Roswell’s Christmas Railway. Tickets include a reserved wagon ride, hot chocolate from “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen,” The Amazing Light Maze, Snowfall Flats, Elf Town play area and Christmas light displays. The hours are 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit roswellchristmasrailway.com.
Dec. 10
Yuletide Festival
The Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., is inviting the public to its Yuletide Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Andy Mason will perform. There will be cookie decorating, crafts and a visit from Santa. For more information, call 622-7101.
Dec. 10
Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum open house
The public is invited to the Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum’s free open house at 320 N. Richardson Ave. to celebrate the museum’s fourth anniversary. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served from 1-4 p.m. There will be new collections on display. For more information, call 575-208-0662 or visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.
Dec. 10
Christmas breakfast
The Roswell J.O.Y. Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave., is hosting its Christmas breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Delivery will be available. The center is accepting vendors. For more information and to order tickets, call 575-914-0285. For more information for vendors, call Alex at 575-914-0285.
Dec. 15
Drive-thru of Lights
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is having its Drive-thru of Lights as a thank you for the society’s supporters throughout the year. The event includes special holiday gift bags for the first 50 cars, hot cocoa, Christmas treats and selfies with Santa. Donations of loose change are welcome for the society’s continuing programs. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org, call 575-622-8333 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Dec. 17 and 18
Christmas Bazaar
Vendors can now apply for the Third Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Roswell Mall. Deadline to sign up is Oct. 31. All items have to be handcrafted. The bazaar is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. No early teardown. For more information, call Carla Overmier at 575-910-0726.
Dec. 18
RSO Christmas Classics Concert
Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Christmas Classics Concert at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 2:30 p.m. The concert features classical and contemporary seasonal favorites, including “White Christmas,” selections from the movie “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Christmas sing-a-long. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
