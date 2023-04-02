ROSWELL — The City of Roswell is inviting all citizens, from business owners to community service organization representatives to government leaders to every other resident, to take part in a discussion of ideas and plans for this year’s UFO Festival.
A 2023 UFO Festival Community Meeting will take place Thursday, April 6, at noon at the Roswell Convention Center (912 N. Main St.). This meeting will include a review of what the city has planned so far for this year’s festival and an opportunity for public input and suggestions. People will also learn about volunteer opportunities to help at the festival or during its preparations. For those interested, a UFO Festival Community Committee will be formed and have additional meetings to help plan and prepare for the event.