The Country Club Road Church of Christ has been a part of the Roswell community for nearly three-quarters of a century and members of the congregation plan to celebrate a couple of major anniversaries in their history during Milestone Celebration 2022. The two-day celebration, Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, will commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the congregation and the 50th anniversary of the congregation at its present location, 700 W. Country Club Road.
Current pulpit minister Doug Austin (1998-present) will share the pulpit with former ministers Kerry Holton (1984-92) of Loveland, Colo., and Joshua Watkins (2013-2018) of Jeffersonville, Ind., during the celebration. Former youth minister Jason Moore (1999-2004) of Lubbock, Texas, will be among the guest song leaders.
Several activities also are planned.
On Saturday, there will be a Golf Scramble at the NMMI Golf Course, a Ladies Day Brunch with Becky Holton of Loveland and Ashley Watkins of Jeffersonville and an evening barbecue fellowship and game night.
On Sunday, there will be a welcome and donut social, children’s Bible classes, congregational singing, worship hour, congregational potluck fellowship and congregational singing and devotional.
The congregation sprang from overcrowded conditions that taxed the facility at the South Main Street Church of Christ in Roswell, which was meeting at the time at 900 S. Main St., where LaGrone Funeral Chapel and Crematory is now located. The new congregation, College Avenue Church of Christ, held its first service at its new building at 612 W. College Ave., on Aug. 6, 1950. About 75 members attended the first service. The building had a seating capacity of 350 and totaled 9,500 square feet.
Over the next few years, the northside congregation experienced growth in numbers of its own that led to overcrowded conditions and two worship services on Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The members decided to build another new building even farther north, this time at 700 W. Country Club Road, in 1972.
The new building accommodated 585 persons, had 25 classrooms and totaled 17,435 square feet.
The groundbreaking for the new $260,000 building on Country Club Road was conducted April 9, 1972; construction began the next day and the first service was held on Sunday, Oct. 29, 1972.
Jack McCall, minister at the time, delivered the first sermon in the new building, titled “Progress: Past, Present and Future.”
Since then, the present church building has undergone two major expansion programs. The first, in 1978, increased the auditorium seating capacity to about 800 and added more classrooms. The peak average attendance at CCR followed the first expansion and reached nearly 600 in the late 1970s.
The second major expansion, in 1993, included the addition of a multipurpose center that includes a gymnasium, a larger kitchen, more classrooms and upstairs storage areas.
Following an October 2013 fire in the baptistry closet that caused smoke damage throughout the building, the auditorium was renovated and the seating capacity is about 600 again.
Over the years, the congregation has had 14 full-time pulpit ministers, 35 men who have served as elders and 117 men who have served as deacons.