The Country Club Road Church of Christ has been a part of the Roswell community for nearly three-quarters of a century and members of the congregation plan to celebrate a couple of major anniversaries in their history during Milestone Celebration 2022. The two-day celebration, Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, will commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the congregation and the 50th anniversary of the congregation at its present location, 700 W. Country Club Road.

Current pulpit minister Doug Austin (1998-present) will share the pulpit with former ministers Kerry Holton (1984-92) of Loveland, Colo., and Joshua Watkins (2013-2018) of Jeffersonville, Ind., during the celebration. Former youth minister Jason Moore (1999-2004) of Lubbock, Texas, will be among the guest song leaders.

