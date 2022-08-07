Flury

Submitted Photo

Carrie Flury, PA-C, Eastern New Mexico Medical Group

Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but may leave users with long-term chronic pain or conditions.

A new study from McGill University found inflammation to be a crucial part of healing due to neutrophils, a white blood cell that helps fight infection and set the stage for tissue repair. When these neutrophils were blocked in mice with anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids, they experienced prolonged pain up to 10 times the normal duration. The study determined interfering with neutrophils could lead to dangerous results including a higher chance of developing chronic pain.