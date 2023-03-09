The Chaves County Land Council is scheduled to meet today, which would be the group's first meeting since September 2022.

The nine-member citizens' group often cancels due to a lack of quorum, but Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission Louis Jaramillo said Tuesday that it appears that enough members will attend to be able to hold the meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, March 9, at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. No remote options exist for observing or participating in the meeting.