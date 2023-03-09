The Chaves County Land Council is scheduled to meet today, which would be the group's first meeting since September 2022.
The nine-member citizens' group often cancels due to a lack of quorum, but Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission Louis Jaramillo said Tuesday that it appears that enough members will attend to be able to hold the meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, March 9, at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. No remote options exist for observing or participating in the meeting.
Jaramillo said the group is functioning now as an “informational council,” intended to hear about issues of concern so that they can discuss them with others in their industries, trade or professional associations, and with elected or government officials. The nine members represent agricultural, recreational and natural resource interests.
“We invite people from federal and state agencies to give them a chance to speak about what is going on in Chaves County and Southeastern New Mexico,” Jaramillo said.
The meeting agenda indicates that representatives of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, the New Mexico State Land Office and the New Mexico Game and Fish Department have been invited to speak about various planning, regulatory and legislative issues affecting the county, landowners and users of public lands.
Some of the possible issues that council members could ask for information on also have been listed. They include Mexican wolf recovery plans and the impacts on outfitters, Waters of the United States regulations, the status of the Forest Service's update to the Lincoln National Forest Management Plan and objections to the planning process by Chaves County and other counties, and the county's objections to a decision by the Fish and Wildlife service to list the lesser prairie chicken as endangered in the southern region of its population range. That region covers portions of West Texas and New Mexico and the Permian Basin.