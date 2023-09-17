New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) Allied Industry Committee will be hosting college interns at the upcoming 2023 Joint Stockmen’s Convention.
“The purpose for the internship is to encourage college student to network with our NMCGA membership and allied industry partners” said President Loren Patterson, Corona. “We know that not all young people may not have the ability to return to the ranch, but there are a variety of off ranch jobs in the industry, and we want our next generation to have the opportunity to explore those options first hand.” Interns will have the opportunity to shadow NMCGA Leadership and Allied Industry Partners. Having an internship will give students an experience in the career field they want to pursue, as well as giving them the face to face time with peers, industry leaders and potential future employers.