Devon Energy toy collection

Some of the 1,956 toys collected by Devon Energy employees in New Mexico and West Texas are seen here at a Drowzzzy Drew's toy drive location.

 Submitted Photo

Project Santa is an initiative of Devon Energy employees to brighten the holiday season for Eddy, Lea, Chaves and Winkler County, Texas, families.

Employees divided into teams for a friendly competition to collect toys and help cross items off kids’ wish lists.