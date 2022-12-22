Project Santa is an initiative of Devon Energy employees to brighten the holiday season for Eddy, Lea, Chaves and Winkler County, Texas, families.
Employees divided into teams for a friendly competition to collect toys and help cross items off kids’ wish lists.
This year, the company’s employees gathered 1,956 presents for the following organizations: Southwest Heritage Credit Union’s Christmas Angels in Wink, Texas; Toys for Tots in Hobbs; Christmas Anonymous and Toys for Tots in Carlsbad; and Drowzzzy Drew’s Sixth Annual Toy Drive in Artesia and Roswell.
“We are passionate about our community,” Amancio Cruz, foreman of production, competency and training at Devon Energy. "It is great to see all the employees come together and give back during the holiday season.”