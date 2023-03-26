The American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB) has released the New Mexico Public Media (NMPM) Collection, which brings together more than 8,000 items from public media stations across the state, including full television and radio programs, as well as interviews and footage documenting New Mexico’s social, political, artistic and cultural history between 1963 and 2020.

Six thousand of the items are available online on the American Archive of Public Broadcasting website, americanarchive.org. The remaining items are available on-site at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., or at the GBH television station in Boston. 