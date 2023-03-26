The American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB) has released the New Mexico Public Media (NMPM) Collection, which brings together more than 8,000 items from public media stations across the state, including full television and radio programs, as well as interviews and footage documenting New Mexico’s social, political, artistic and cultural history between 1963 and 2020.
Six thousand of the items are available online on the American Archive of Public Broadcasting website, americanarchive.org. The remaining items are available on-site at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., or at the GBH television station in Boston.
Five PBS stations, including New Mexico PBS, digitized programs that were on obsolete and deteriorating audio and video formats. The collection has programs produced by PBS stations in New Mexico, including some shows that have not been seen since they originally aired. The programs cover topics about New Mexico communities, artists and authors, languages and populations.
Part of the online archive is the digital exhibition "Witnessing New Mexico: The New Mexico Public Media Digitization Project," discussing some of the messages about the state and its people contained in the archives.
Additional information is also available on newmexicopbs.org, the website of the New Mexico PBS station based in Albuquerque.