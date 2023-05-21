Roswell — With temperatures often in the 80s and 90s, and potentially higher, in Roswell and other areas of southeast New Mexico, it is critically important for everyone to be well aware of the danger hot vehicles pose to young children who may be unable to get out of a vehicle themselves.

Parents and other child caregivers must raise their awareness of the importance of never leaving children inside unattended vehicles. The temperature inside a parked vehicle can quickly reach lethal levels in hot, or even warm, weather. Babies and other young children, and pets as well, are not able to escape a hot vehicle on their own.