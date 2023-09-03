Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC) and OB/GYN Medical Director and leaders, Jane McMillan, MD, and Katrina Kelly, Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM), are pleased to welcome Rio Pecos Medical Associates, LTD (Rio Pecos) to the ENMMC OB-GYN Team.
“I am honored and thrilled to work with the many skilled professionals at ENMMC to provide safe and compassionate care for the women of our community, as well as throughout southeastern New Mexico” commented Dr. McMillan.
Rio Pecos has been serving Roswell and the surrounding area for over 60 years. Physicians and Providers include, Eric Y. Peterson, MD, John Dacanay, MD, Jeanmarie Salinas, MD, Richard Mooney, MD and Sarah Whittington, CNM. “We feel that the collaboration with ENMMC will bring more community focused and comprehensive Women’s Health Care services to Southeast New Mexico,” stated Eric Y. Peterson, MD of Rio Pecos.
This collaboration will allow ENMMC to continue to expand OB-Gyn services offered to women in our area, including capital investments and renovations. Warren Yehl, CEO of ENMMC commented, “Our beautifully updated birthing suites include new wood flooring finish and a soothing paint scheme, modern lighting, fetal monitors in our obstetrics services and ultrasound machines. We hope women will enjoy a more comfortable and relaxing environment to welcome their new baby.” In addition, Dr. Richard Mooney and the Rio Pecos team will also be providing gynecology services at ENMMC. “All of our physicians performing gynecological surgery will now be utilizing the 4K high definition surgical laparoscopic towers to support delivery of surgical care for our patients,” added Warren Yehl, CEO.