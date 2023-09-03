Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. 

 Submitted Photo

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC) and OB/GYN Medical Director and leaders, Jane McMillan, MD, and Katrina Kelly, Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM), are pleased to welcome Rio Pecos Medical Associates, LTD (Rio Pecos) to the ENMMC OB-GYN Team.

“I am honored and thrilled to work with the many skilled professionals at ENMMC to provide safe and compassionate care for the women of our community, as well as throughout southeastern New Mexico” commented Dr. McMillan.